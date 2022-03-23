WSF mourns Murray Day

Day served as the second President of the WSF (then known as the ISRF) from 1975-1981 and was instrumental in modernising squash by making it more globally-minded and adopting the ‘Open Squash’ principle. One of Day’s major achievements was his role in the amalgamation of the governing bodies for the men’s and women’s game.

WSF President Zena Wooldridge paid tribute to Day’s contribution to squash, saying: “It is with great sadness that I learnt of Murray’s passing and the WSF and the global squash family will be forever grateful for the immense contribution he made to our sport. Murray’s commitment to making squash more open lasted well beyond the six exemplary years in which he served as President and the game owes him a huge debt for his lifetime of service.