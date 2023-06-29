WSF mourns Rodolfo Vega

The World Squash Federation (WSF) pays its respects to Mexico’s Rodolfo Vega, who passed away on Friday at the age of 28.

Vega began his professional career 2017 and had competed in a number of international tournaments, including in Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, and his native Mexico.

This year, Vega won two tournaments in Mexico: the Vega’s Squash Open and the San Martin Cup, which saw him rise to a career-best ranking in March.

Speaking on behalf the WSF, President Zena Wooldridge said: “We are all deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Rodolfo Vega.

“Rodolfo was a talented player, reaching a personal milestone of World No.224 earlier this year, and will be missed by the squash community in Mexico and around the world.

“On behalf of World Squash, I would like to extend my sympathies to his loved ones during this difficult time.”