WSF Mourns the Passing of Enzo Corigliano

The World Squash Federation (WSF) would like to extend its deepest condolences to the friends and family of French squash player Enzo Corigliano following the 23-year-old’s tragic passing.

Enzo was born in New Caledonia, France and was a successful junior player, captaining the French U15 and U17 National Teams and representing his country at the European Junior Team Championships.

At the time of his passing, Enzo was a student at Saint-Lawrence University in New York where he was a Communications and French major, while he was also a member of the men’s squash team.

Renan Lavigne, French National Coach, said: “The devastating, heartbreaking and unbelievably sad news came in early this morning. Enzo was such a charming and talented boy.

“The French squash family and community are in complete shock today. I have no words to express our sadness and incredulity. On behalf of all the French players (some of them battling hard in Egypt and Italy today), his teammates and coaches, we send our love and deepest condolences to his family, to Jennifer and Grégory, his parents, his sister and brother, and all his friends around the world. He had so many.”

On the professional tour, Enzo made it to a career-high World No.136 ranking in July 2018 and reached one professional final at the 2018 City of Greater Bendigo International.

He will be sorely missed by the squash community.