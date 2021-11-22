WSF Pays Respects to Prasad Pillai

The World Squash Federation (WSF) extends its condolences to the family of former Secretary General Prasad Pillai, who has passed away at the age of 72.

Mr. Pillai served tirelessly as Secretary General of the WSF from 1989-1992 and for the ASF from 1997-2001. He also served as SRAM’s second Honorary Secretary, where he is credited with making wholesale improvements to the association, the effects of which continue to be felt to this day.

The WSF will be forever grateful for the role Mr. Pillai played in developing the game around the world, and its deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends at this difficult time.