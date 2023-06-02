WSF President Wooldridge speaks on UK Sport’s International Leadership Mentoring Programme launch

World Squash Federation (WSF) President Zena Wooldridge, OBE, has written an article for UK Sport following the launch of the International Leadership Mentoring Programme.

The International Leadership Mentoring Programme brings together ten experienced international sports leaders with ten future leaders who will receive mentoring support as part of the programme over the next nine months.

President Wooldridge, who has spoken on a number of occasions about the importance of improving gender parity in sport, is one of the mentors on the inaugural programme, and wrote for UK Sport about her experiences and what work still needs to be done.

Read the full article here.

