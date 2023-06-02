fbpx
Glasgow 09/04/2022: Action from the 2022 WSF World Doubles, Glasgow
All News

WSF President Wooldridge speaks on UK Sport’s International Leadership Mentoring Programme launch

June 2, 2023

World Squash Federation (WSF) President Zena Wooldridge, OBE, has written an article for UK Sport following the launch of the International Leadership Mentoring Programme.

The International Leadership Mentoring Programme brings together ten experienced international sports leaders with ten future leaders who will receive mentoring support as part of the programme over the next nine months.

President Wooldridge, who has spoken on a number of occasions about the importance of improving gender parity in sport, is one of the mentors on the inaugural programme, and wrote for UK Sport about her experiences and what work still needs to be done.

Read the full article here.

Keep up to date with the latest from the World Squash Federation by following the WSF on FacebookInstagramTwitterYouTube and LinkedIn.

June 2, 2023

Related Articles

Teams announced for 2023 WSF World Junior Squash Championships

June 2, 2023

WORLDSQUASH.TV to stream Hong Kong Masters

May 31, 2023

Squads announced for Squash World Cup

May 29, 2023

Squash SM&E Holdings Commits to Major Investment in Professional Squash

May 23, 2023
Back to top button