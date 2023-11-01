WSF President Zena Wooldridge on Olympic ratification

“I think many other people did feel that perhaps LA was our least likely… [but] we felt the stars were aligning.”

Two weeks ago, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) ratified squash’s inclusion in the LA28 Olympic Games, ending a run of unsuccessful inclusion campaigns.

In a feature interview with World Squash Federation Media, WSF President Zena Wooldridge returns to the University of Birmingham, host of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, to discuss what Olympic inclusion means for the sport, why squash was successful and what challenges lie ahead.

