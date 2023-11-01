fbpx
All NewsMajor Event NewsOlympics

WSF President Zena Wooldridge on Olympic ratification

November 1, 2023

“I think many other people did feel that perhaps LA was our least likely… [but] we felt the stars were aligning.”

Two weeks ago, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) ratified squash’s inclusion in the LA28 Olympic Games, ending a run of unsuccessful inclusion campaigns.

In a feature interview with World Squash Federation Media, WSF President Zena Wooldridge returns to the University of Birmingham, host of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, to discuss what Olympic inclusion means for the sport, why squash was successful and what challenges lie ahead.

Keep up with the latest in World Squash news by following the World Squash Federation on FacebookInstagramThreads and Twitter.

November 1, 2023

Related Articles

Breaking: Olivia Fiechter wins Pan American Games gold

November 1, 2023

Santiago 2023: Sobhy v Fiechter and Elias v Rodriguez in Pan American Games finals

November 1, 2023

Santiago 2023 semi-finalists confirmed as Stefanoni and Salazar upset odds

November 1, 2023

Squash competitions at Santiago 2023 Pan American Games begin today

October 31, 2023
Back to top button