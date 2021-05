WSF President Zena Wooldridge caught up with SquashSkills founder Jethro Binns on the latest episode of Under the Tin.

Zena discussed how vital the digital element is to the growth of squash, how graded tournaments for people ages between 19 and 34 could help to grow the game and also the launch of the World Squash Coaching Foundation Award – a brand new initiative in conjunction with the WSF and SquashSkills.

