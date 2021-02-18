WSF President Zena Wooldridge to Appear At Sportageous Summit

WSF President Zena Wooldridge will be one of the keynote speakers at the upcoming Sportageous Summit between March 5-6, 2021.

The Sportageous Summit features influential executives from across the world of squash to discuss the sport’s future, and Zena will appear alongside WSF Women’s World Team Squash Championship Gold medalist Sarah-Jane Perry, PSA Chief Executive Alex Gough and others.

Zena’s keynote speech will be at 09:05 (GMT) on Saturday March 6 when she discusses how the WSF has dealt with the pandemic, her role as President, the challenges facing the federation and discusses future plans to grow the sport.

The first session on March 5 will be held between 09:00-12:00, while the second session will take place on Saturday March 6 at 09:00-12:30.

The summit is free to all squash fans – register here to get your invite and check out the schedule.