WSF & PSA Issue Joint Statement Regarding Russian & Belarusian Athletes

Following recommendations made by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the World Squash Federation (WSF) and Professional Squash Association (PSA) will exclude athletes and officials from Russia and Belarus from taking part in all officially sanctioned squash events until further notice.

This follows the decision of the WSF on the 25th of February to relocate the 2022 WSF World Junior Squash Championships from St Petersburg and the suspension of all PSA tournaments in Russia and Belarus.

The ban on Russian and Belarusian players and officials includes the three WSF World Championships taking place in August and December 2022, as well as all tournaments on the PSA World Tour, PSA Challenger Tour and WSF & PSA Satellite Tour.

The WSF and PSA are united in strongly condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Both parties are committed to promoting peace and unity through sport and stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine alongside the unprecedented response of the international sporting community.

Whilst the WSF and PSA are sympathetic to the situation that individual athletes and officials from Russia and Belarus find themselves in, the decision is fully aligned with the policy of the IOC as well as the vast majority of national governments and international sporting federations, who have all imposed similar sanctions upon Russia and Belarus in a unified approach.

The WSF is in regular contact with the Ukrainian Squash Federation and with affected players to provide support. The WSF would like to thank those Member Federations and individuals that have expressed a desire to help members of the Ukrainian squash community impacted by the conflict, and both the WSF and PSA will shortly announce how donations can be made to provide direct assistance to those affected.