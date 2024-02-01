WSF recognised as third-fastest growing International Federation on Instagram

Last year, the World Squash Federation (WSF) was the third fastest growing International Federation on Instagram, according to the latest report from BCW Sports.

During 2023, the WSF’s Instagram account’s follower count grew by 160 percent, behind only FIFA and Federation of International Bandy.

This marks the second year in succession that the WSF has appeared in the top three of the Instagram table, with WSF the fastest growing account last year.

WSF CEO William Louis-Marie commented: “It’s great to see the positive results of the WSF’s digital strategy. Growing our digital platforms is a key part of the WSF’s long-term work mission to develop squash, which is all the more important with our Olympic debut on the horizon.

“Embracing the opportunities social media presents to broadcast squash to the world is helping to grow the sport’s footprint; last year, the WSF recorded over 37 million account impressions, while it is estimated that over ten million individual fans followed last year’s SDAT WSF Squash World Cup, WSF World Junior Championships and WSF Men’s World Team Championship across our social media platforms.

“We’re delighted to be able to showcase our sport, athletes and some of the amazing stories from squash communities around the world.”

