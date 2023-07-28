fbpx
All News

WSF statement on Egyptian Squash Federation request

July 28, 2023

The World Squash Federation (WSF) confirms that yesterday evening a request was submitted by the Egyptian Squash Federation to confirm the age of WSF World Junior Squash champion Hamza Khan of Pakistan.

Prior to all WSF sanctioned junior events, players must submit their passport and Squash Personal Identification Number (SPIN) to prove identity, nationality and age.

As the recognised International Federation of the sport, the WSF has a responsibility to fully investigate the request from the Egyptian Squash Federation.

There will be no further comment until the investigation is complete.

July 28, 2023

Related Articles

England upset Hong Kong, China to join Egypt, Malaysia, and USA in semi-final of WSF Women’s World Junior Team Championship

July 27, 2023

WSF Women’s World Junior Team Championship quarter-finals: Preview and watch live

July 27, 2023

Hosts Australia come back to down rivals New Zealand and reach quarter-finals in WSF Women’s World Junior Team Championship

July 26, 2023

WSF Women’s World Junior Team Championship day three: Preview and watch live

July 26, 2023
Back to top button