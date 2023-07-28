WSF statement on Egyptian Squash Federation request

The World Squash Federation (WSF) confirms that yesterday evening a request was submitted by the Egyptian Squash Federation to confirm the age of WSF World Junior Squash champion Hamza Khan of Pakistan.

Prior to all WSF sanctioned junior events, players must submit their passport and Squash Personal Identification Number (SPIN) to prove identity, nationality and age.

As the recognised International Federation of the sport, the WSF has a responsibility to fully investigate the request from the Egyptian Squash Federation.

There will be no further comment until the investigation is complete.