WSF Statement on WSF Men’s World Team Squash Championship

The World Squash Federation (WSF) makes the following update to clarify reports in some media outlets that the Israeli Squash Team has been barred from the upcoming WSF Men’s World Team Squash Championships, to be held next month in Malaysia.

The WSF has not been informed by the Malaysian authorities that the Israeli team will be denied visas. The WSF is continuing to process the Israeli Squash Team’s registration under the assumption that they will be present.

This morning, the Squash Racquets Association of Malaysia once again reached out directly to the Malaysian government to seek assurances that the Israeli team will be allowed to compete, in accordance with the principle of an open and inclusive World Championships in which all Member Nations who wish to participate are able to do so.

Further updates will be provided in due course.