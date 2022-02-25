WSF statement regarding WSF World Junior Championships

February 25, 2022.

Earlier today, the Board of the World Squash Federation (WSF) held an extraordinary meeting to confirm WSF’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The WSF World Junior Championships 2022, scheduled to be played 9-20 August in St. Petersburg, Russia, will be relocated from Russia to an alternative venue, details of which shall be released in due course.

The WSF condemns in the strongest possible terms the ongoing Russian military invasion of Ukraine. As the global governing body for squash, the WSF is committed to promoting peace through our sport and ensuring the safety of all participants in WSF Championships.