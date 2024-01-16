WSF to run three free coaching webinars

The World Squash Federation is pleased to announce that three specialist coaching webinars will be run for free this spring.

On 30 January, Head of World Squash Officiating (WSO) Lee Drew will be delivering a ‘Revolution of Refereeing’ webinar, with viewing options available at 09:00 (GMT) and 15:00 to cater for audiences around the world.

Drew, who was appointed refereeing director for the Professional Squash Association in 2014, spearheads WSO’s efforts to improve officiating standards across the sport.

Following the Revolution of Refereeing webinar, two more will be held.

On 26 February (AM) and 1st March (PM), performance psychology coach Dr Jenny Denyer will deliver a ‘Psychology of Coaching’ webinar, with Denyer then leading ‘Coaching as a Business’.

Webinar schedule (times are GMT)

Revolution of Refereeing with Lee Drew – 30th Jan 2024 (9AM and 3PM)

Psychology of Coaching with Jenny Denyer – (Monday 26th Feb – UK am) – (Friday 1st March – UK pm)

Coaching as a Business with Jenny Denyer – (Monday 18th March – UK am) – (Friday 22nd March – UK pm)

Click here to join the 9AM session on 30 January. Click here to join the 3PM session.

Sign up links to the next webinars will be distributed to accredited coaches shortly.

