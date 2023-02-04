WSF tops 2022 growth rankings on Instagram amongst international sporting bodies

The World Squash Federation was the top performing sporting governing body for growth on Instagram in 2022, according to a study by leading sports communication agency BCW Sports.

After an initial period of steady growth following the launch of the WSF’s Instagram platform in 2018, the number of followers has increased dramatically in the last year, rising over 180% between January 1 2022 – January 1 2023.

That increase in 2022 was enough to see the WSF top the growth table among global sporting bodies, growing at a faster rate than the Instagram channel of all other channels, including that of the two most popular channels: the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA).

The WSF’s other social media channels also recorded positive growth, with YouTube the second fastest growing social media network with a 63 percent subscriber increase.

WSF CEO William Louis-Marie commented: “Growing the digital footprint of squash and the WSF is a key part of our current strategy. This is the first time the WSF has appeared top of the rankings and we are pleased with the progress being made and the response of our community, while at the same time recognising the work needed to continue to close the gap on other sporting federations.

“With a number of exciting tournaments to look forward to in 2023, including the Chennai Squash World Cup, the WSF World Junior Championships and the WSF Men’s World Team Championships, as well as three major multi-sport Games, we’re optimistic for more growth across all platforms, including our newly launched LinkedIn page.”

