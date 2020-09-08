Egypt's Nouran Gohar (left) takes on Alison Waters of England (right) during the 2018 WSF Women's World Team Squash Championship in Dalian, China
WSF Update: 2020 World Junior Championships and Women’s World Team Championship

September 8, 2020

Following the postponement of the 2020 WSF World Junior Squash Championships – originally scheduled to take place in Australia in July 2020 – and the 2020 Women’s World Team Squash Championship – originally slated to take place in Malaysia in December 202 – the WSF Board will this  week review the possibility of organising both events in the first quarter of 2021.

Further information will be provided to our Member Federations and the general public later this week.

