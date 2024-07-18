World Juniors: WSF Vice President Pablo Serna praises individual championship and looks forward to historic men’s and women’s team event

World Squash Federation (WSF) Vice President Pablo Serna says he is looking forward to squash’s first ever WSF World Junior Team Championships to feature both male and female teams, following on from a successful individual championship.

Speaking after the conclusion of the individual championships, in which Egypt’s Amina Orfi became the first ever player to win three consecutive championships and her compatriot Mohamad Zakaria became the youngest ever male winner, Serna highlighted the spirit of camaraderie that had been present throughout the event so far, as well as praising everyone who had been a part of making the event a success so far and highlighting the historic importance of the upcoming team events, which began earlier today.

“It’s been a wonderful, great event. I want to thank Jahanzeb [Khan, tournament host] and all the people at Houston Squash Club who have been amazing to build this in such a short period of time is great and you should be very proud.

“The sponsors, the volunteers, I have seen all the kids around being very helpful, all the people in the background from WORLDSQUASH.TV and SQUASHTV. I think we see a lot of actors on court, but there is a huge production going on in the background.

“For these kids, the memories will stay forever in their minds. They’ve been part of such a wonderful event. Congratulations to the winners, with Egypt continuing to bring such great teams every year. Congratulations to everyone involved.

“It’s been a great event and we’ve got another coming in the team event! It’s so special that we’re able to make squash history this week, by hosting the men’s and women’s events together, first the first ever time.

“I think it makes the competition even more special; it maintains the bustling atmosphere of hundreds of the world’s best junior talents on court and also makes squash more gender equal, something that is a real priority for our sport.

“Thanks, too, to US Squash. Without you, it wouldn’t have been possible.”

The 2024 WSF World Junior Squash Championships are taking place at Houston Squash Club, Texas, from 12-23 July. Find all the key information here.

Keep up with all the action at wsfworldjuniors.com.

For the latest WSF news, follow the World Squash Federation on Facebook, Instagram, Threads and X (formerly Twitter) or subscribe to the WSF Newsletter.

Watch free squash action, interviews and features at WORLDSQUASH.TV