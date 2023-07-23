WSF Women’s World Junior Team Championship day one: Preview and watch live

After the drama of the individual championship finals yesterday, it’s time for the women’s team event of the WSF World Junior Squash Championships to begin!

Action will be streamed live on worldsquash.tv and there are six ties to look forward to today at Melbourne Sports Centres.

Play begins at 14:00 local time (GMT+10) with No.4 seeds Hong Kong, China, facing No.12 seeds Singapore, while on Court Six, No.6 seeds India take on No.13 seeds Ireland and on Court Nine it’s second seeds Malaysia v No.9 seeds New Zealand.

The second set of ties take place at 17:00. On the glass court, top seeds Egypt are up against No.10 seeds Scotland – who are marking their return to the competition for the first time since 2005 – while on Court Six No.5 seeds England face No.14 seeds Chinese Taipei and on Court Nine No.3 seeds USA go up against No.11 seeds South Africa.

Playing order today is: 2-3-1

A list of teams by playing order is available below the order of play graphic

You can view teams, schedules, pools and results on Tournament Software.

View photos from this year’s tournament here.

Order of play: Court Six

14:00 [6] India v [13] Ireland

17:00 [5] England v [14] Chinese Taipei

Order of play: Court Nine

14:00 [2] Malaysia v [9] New Zealand

17:00 [3] USA v [11] South Africa



Team seedings and squad orders

Pool A Pool B [1] EGYPT

1 – Amina Orfi

2- Fayrouz Aboelkheir

3 – Zeina Zein

4 – Nour Megahed [2] Malaysia

1 – Aira Azman

2 – Sehveetrraa Kumar

3 – Thanusaa Uthrian

4 – Whitney Wilson [7] Canada

1 – Ocean Ma

2 – Spring Ma

3 – Maria Min

4 – Iman Shaheen [8] Australia

1 – Madison Lyon

2 – Erin Classen

3 – Hannah Slyth

4 – Amelie Guziak [10] Scotland

1 – Robyn McAlpine

2 – Anna Halliday

3 – Rowan Niven

4 – Louisa Kaven [9] New Zealand

1- Ella Lash

2 – Sophie Hodges

3 – Anne Leakey

4 – Anabel Romero Gemmell

Pool C Pool D [3] USA

1 – Caroline Fouts

2 – Madison Ho

3 – Riya Navani

4 – Emma Trauber [4] Hong Kong, China

1 – Toby Tse

2 – Sze Wing Wai

3 – Ka Huen Leung

4 – Ena Kwong [5] England

1 – Asia Harris

2 – Amelie Haworth

3 – Isabel McCullough

4 – Meha Shah [6] India

1 – Anahat Singh

2 – Pooja Arthi Raghu

3 – Tiana Parasrampuria

4 – Yuvna Gupta [11] South Africa

1 – Savannah Margot Ingledew

2 – Dené Van Zyl

3 – Elske Garbers

4 – Jordin Phillips [12] Singapore

1- Paige Teresa Hill

2 – Gracia Chua Rui En

3 – Zhe Sim Ong

4 – Way Iynn Au Yeong [14] Chinese Taipei

1 – Yu-Chen Cheng

2 – Jen-Ju Shaw Pearl

3 – Mei Mei Chan

4 – Yen-Chi Chen [13] Ireland

1 – Sarah Sabry

2 – Sophie Thomas

3 – Maria Protsepova

4 – Lydia Mcquillan

