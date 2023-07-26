WSF Women’s World Junior Team Championship day three: Preview and watch live

The pools stage of the WSF Women’s World Junior Team Championship concludes today, as teams scramble to finish in the top two of their pool and progress to the knockout stage.

Ties will be played at 14:00 (GMT+10) and 17:00 inside Melbourne Sports Centres and all the action will be streamed live on worldsquash.tv, with the Olympic Channel also showing the ties on the glass court.

In an intriguing matchup, rivals Australia and New Zealand will go head to head in a battle for the runner-up position in Pool B, with both sides losing to No.2 seeds Malaysia. With little to choose between to two teams, will the home support inside MSAC make the difference?

Playing order today is: 3-2-1 and a list of teams by playing order is available below the order of play graphic

You can view teams, schedules, pools and results on Tournament Software.

View photos from this year’s tournament here.

Order of play

Schedule: WSF Women’s World Junior Team Championship – Pools Stage, Day Three (26 July)

Court Six

14:00 [3] USA v [14] Chinese Taipei

17:00 [4] Hong Kong, China v [13] Ireland

Court Nine

14:00 [7] Canada v [10] Scotland

17:00 [5] England v [11] South Africa

Team seedings and string orders

Pool A Pool B [1] EGYPT

1 – Amina Orfi

2- Fayrouz Aboelkheir

3 – Zeina Zein

4 – Nour Megahed [2] Malaysia

1 – Aira Azman

2 – Sehveetrraa Kumar

3 – Thanusaa Uthrian

4 – Whitney Wilson [7] Canada

1 – Ocean Ma

2 – Spring Ma

3 – Maria Min

4 – Iman Shaheen [8] Australia

1 – Madison Lyon

2 – Erin Classen

3 – Hannah Slyth

4 – Amelie Guziak [10] Scotland

1 – Robyn McAlpine

2 – Anna Halliday

3 – Rowan Niven

4 – Louisa Kaven [9] New Zealand

1- Ella Lash

2 – Sophie Hodges

3 – Anne Leakey

4 – Anabel Romero Gemmell

Pool C Pool D [3] USA

1 – Caroline Fouts

2 – Madison Ho

3 – Riya Navani

4 – Emma Trauber [4] Hong Kong, China

1 – Toby Tse

2 – Sze Wing Wai

3 – Ka Huen Leung

4 – Ena Kwong [5] England

1 – Asia Harris

2 – Amelie Haworth

3 – Isabel McCullough

4 – Meha Shah [6] India

1 – Anahat Singh

2 – Pooja Arthi Raghu

3 – Tiana Parasrampuria

4 – Yuvna Gupta [11] South Africa

1 – Savannah Margot Ingledew

2 – Dené Van Zyl

3 – Elske Garbers

4 – Jordin Phillips [12] Singapore

1- Paige Teresa Hill

2 – Gracia Chua Rui En

3 – Zhe Sim Ong

4 – Way Iynn Au Yeong [14] Chinese Taipei

1 – Yu-Chen Cheng

2 – Jen-Ju Shaw Pearl

3 – Mei Mei Chan

4 – Yen-Chi Chen [13] Ireland

1 – Sarah Sabry

2 – Sophie Thomas

3 – Maria Protsepova

4 – Lydia Mcquillan

You can keep up with all the action from the 2023 WSF World Junior Squash Championships by following the World Squash Federation on Facebook, Instagram, Threads and Twitter. You can also follow Squash Australia on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.