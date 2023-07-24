WSF Women’s World Junior Team Championship day two: Preview and watch live

The pools stage of the WSF Women’s World Junior Team Championship resumes today, with six more ties to look forward to at Melbourne Sports Centres.

Play begins at 14:00 (GMT+10) and all the action will be streamed live on worldsquash.tv, with the Olympic Channel also showing the matches on the glass court, .

Following a number of heavy wins for the higher seeds yesterday, today promises to be a far more even affair.

First on the glass court, No.3 seeds USA take on No.5 seeds and five-time champions England in what could be a blockbuster contest.

Then, at 17:00, hosts Australia get their 2023 campaign underway with a tough fixture against No.2 seeds Malaysia.

Playing order today is: 1-3-2 and a list of teams by playing order is available below the order of play graphic

Meanwhile, on the traditional courts, there’s plenty of exciting action to look forward to, with Hong Kong, China v India and Singapore v Ireland likely to be fierce contests, while Canada get their campaign underway against top seeds and defending champions Egypt in Pool A.

Order of play: Court Six

14:00 [11] South Africa v [14] Chinese Taipei

17:00 [12] Singapore v [13] Ireland

Order of play: Court Nine

14:00 [1] Egypt v [7] Canada

17:00 [4] Hong Kong, China v [6] India

Team seedings and squad orders

Pool A Pool B [1] EGYPT

1 – Amina Orfi

2- Fayrouz Aboelkheir

3 – Zeina Zein

4 – Nour Megahed [2] Malaysia

1 – Aira Azman

2 – Sehveetrraa Kumar

3 – Thanusaa Uthrian

4 – Whitney Wilson [7] Canada

1 – Ocean Ma

2 – Spring Ma

3 – Maria Min

4 – Iman Shaheen [8] Australia

1 – Madison Lyon

2 – Erin Classen

3 – Hannah Slyth

4 – Amelie Guziak [10] Scotland

1 – Robyn McAlpine

2 – Anna Halliday

3 – Rowan Niven

4 – Louisa Kaven [9] New Zealand

1- Ella Lash

2 – Sophie Hodges

3 – Anne Leakey

4 – Anabel Romero Gemmell

Pool C Pool D [3] USA

1 – Caroline Fouts

2 – Madison Ho

3 – Riya Navani

4 – Emma Trauber [4] Hong Kong, China

1 – Toby Tse

2 – Sze Wing Wai

3 – Ka Huen Leung

4 – Ena Kwong [5] England

1 – Asia Harris

2 – Amelie Haworth

3 – Isabel McCullough

4 – Meha Shah [6] India

1 – Anahat Singh

2 – Pooja Arthi Raghu

3 – Tiana Parasrampuria

4 – Yuvna Gupta [11] South Africa

1 – Savannah Margot Ingledew

2 – Dené Van Zyl

3 – Elske Garbers

4 – Jordin Phillips [12] Singapore

1- Paige Teresa Hill

2 – Gracia Chua Rui En

3 – Zhe Sim Ong

4 – Way Iynn Au Yeong [14] Chinese Taipei

1 – Yu-Chen Cheng

2 – Jen-Ju Shaw Pearl

3 – Mei Mei Chan

4 – Yen-Chi Chen [13] Ireland

1 – Sarah Sabry

2 – Sophie Thomas

3 – Maria Protsepova

4 – Lydia Mcquillan

