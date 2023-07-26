WSF Women’s World Junior Team Championship quarter-finals: Preview and watch live

It’s quarter-finals day at the WSF Women’s World Junior Team Championship, as the top two teams from each of the four pools compete for a place in the semi-finals.

Ties will be played at 14:00 (GMT+10) and 17:00 inside Melbourne Sports Centres and all the action will be streamed live on www.worldsquash.tv, with the Olympic Channel also showing the ties on the glass court.

In the first quarter-finals, No.2 seeds Malaysia meet No.7 seeds Canada on the glass court, while No.3 seeds USA face No.6 seeds India.

Then, in the evening session, hosts Australia will be aiming to achieve a memorable upset on the glass as they take on top seeds and winners of the last seven championships, Egypt. On Court Nine, five-time champions England and 2005 champions Hong Kong, China are set to play out what promises to be a thrilling encounter.

Playing order today is: 1-3-2 and a list of teams by playing order is available below the order of play graphics. Teams have until two hours before their ties begin to confirm the three players they will be using.

You can view teams, schedules, pools and results on Tournament Software.

View photos from this year’s tournament here.

Order of play – glass court

Order of play – Court Nine

Team seedings and string orders

[1] EGYPT

1 – Amina Orfi

2- Fayrouz Aboelkheir

3 – Zeina Zein

4 – Nour Megahed [2] Malaysia

1 – Aira Azman

2 – Sehveetrraa Kumar

3 – Thanusaa Uthrian

4 – Whitney Wilson [3] USA

1 – Caroline Fouts

2 – Madison Ho

3 – Riya Navani

4 – Emma Trauber [4] Hong Kong, China

1 – Toby Tse

2 – Sze Wing Wai

3 – Ka Huen Leung

4 – Ena Kwong [5] England

1 – Asia Harris

2 – Amelie Haworth

3 – Isabel McCullough

4 – Meha Shah [6] India

1 – Anahat Singh

2 – Pooja Arthi Raghu

3 – Tiana Parasrampuria

4 – Yuvna Gupta [7] Canada

1 – Ocean Ma

2 – Spring Ma

3 – Maria Min

4 – Iman Shaheen [8] Australia

1 – Madison Lyon

2 – Erin Classen

3 – Hannah Slyth

4 – Amelie Guziak

Final Standings – Pools Stage

