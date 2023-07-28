WSF Women’s World Junior Team Championship semi-finals: Preview and watch live

We’re down to the final four!

It’s semi-finals day in the 2023 WSF Women’s World Junior Team Championship as Egypt, England, Malaysia and USA go head to head for a place in tomorrow’s final.

Ties will be played at 14:00 (GMT+10) and 17:00 inside Melbourne Sports Centres and all the action will be streamed for free on www.worldsquash.tv and the Olympic Channel, with SQUASHTV also showing the ties.

The first semi-final promises to be a classic as No.2 seeds Malaysia meet No.3 seeds USA.

Malaysia, runners up in the last two editions, have gone about their business in ruthless fashion so far and are yet to drop a game, let alone a match.

USA, meanwhile, will hope that testing encounters against England in the pools stage and India in yesterday’s quarter-final, with the No.3 seeds coming from behind to win in both ties, will have them ready for whatever Malaysia can throw at them.

Then, in the evening session, top seeds Egypt face No.5 seeds England.

History suggests Egypt are the clear favourites, with the North African side having incredibly won the last seven editions of the championship and boasting a star-studded lineup led by newly crowned 2x junior world individual champion Amina Orfi.

England, however, will back themselves, with the No.5 seeds already upsetting the predictions once so far with a 2-1 win against Hong Kong, China in yesterday’s quarter-final.

Playing order today is: 3-1-2 and a list of teams by playing order is available below the order of play graphic. Teams have until two hours before their ties begin to confirm the three players they will be using.

You can view teams, schedules, pools and results, including from the playoffs, on Tournament Software.

View photos from this year’s tournament here.

Order of play

Team seedings and string orders

[1] EGYPT

1 – Amina Orfi

2- Fayrouz Aboelkheir

3 – Zeina Zein

4 – Nour Megahed [2] Malaysia

1 – Aira Azman

2 – Sehveetrraa Kumar

3 – Thanusaa Uthrian

4 – Whitney Wilson [3] USA

1 – Caroline Fouts

2 – Madison Ho

3 – Riya Navani

4 – Emma Trauber [5] England

1 – Asia Harris

2 – Amelie Haworth

3 – Isabel McCullough

4 – Meha Shah

You can keep up with all the action from the 2023 WSF World Junior Squash Championships by following the World Squash Federation on Facebook, Instagram, Threads and Twitter. You can also follow Squash Australia on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.