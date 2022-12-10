WSF Women’s World Team Championship day one: preview and how to watch live

The WSF Women’s World Team Championship begins today at the Madinaty Sports Club in Cairo, Egypt.

The tournament, which sees four-player squads from each country battle it out in best-of-three-match ties, will be played across two all-glass courts and three traditional courts in Madinaty.

Play begins at 17:30 (GMT+2) and all the action from both glass courts will be streamed for free on WORLDSQUASH.TV, the WSF’s new streaming platform.

In addition, viewers in Egypt can watch the action from the main glass court live on ON Sport, while the Olympic Channel will stream live from tomorrow onwards.

Following yesterday’s press conference and grand opening ceremony to reveal seeds and schedules, the pools stage now gets underway.

On the outdoor glass court, which will include commentary and have a multi-camera setup, hosts, defending champions and top seeds Egypt are first up. They’ll be looking to get their title defence off to a perfect start when they take on Switzerland in a Pool A clash.

This tie will be followed at 19:30 by a Pool B battle between No.2 seeds USA – tipped for their best ever year following three consecutive fifth-place finishes – and Australia, the most successful team in tournament history.

The remaining three ties all take place at 17:30. On the indoor glass court, which will be a single camera without commentary, No.3 seeds England face South Africa in Pool C.

On the two traditional courts, it’s a busy day in Pool D as No.4 seeds France play Japan and [5/6] seeds Malaysia take on debutants Chinese Taipei.

Glass court order of play, WSF Women’s World Team Championship day one (10 December)

Traditional court order of play, WSF Women’s World Team Championship day one (10 December)

Court 1

17:30 – [4] France v Japan

Court 2

17:30 – [5/6] Malaysia v Chinese Taipei

Groups and seedings

Watch the action live and free on WORLDSQUASH.TV.

Squad Information | Draws and Results

