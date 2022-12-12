WSF Women’s World Team Championship day three – how to watch live

It’s the penultimate day of the pools stage of the 2022 WSF Women’s World Team Championship at the Madinaty Sports Club in Cairo, Egypt.

The tournament, which sees four-player squads from each country battle it out in best-of-three-match ties, will be played across two all-glass courts and four traditional courts in Madinaty.

There are five ties to look forward to today, with each one being played at 17:30 (GMT +2). All the action from both glass courts will be streamed for free on WORLDSQUASH.TV, the WSF’s new streaming platform.

In addition, viewers in Egypt can watch the action from the outdoor glass court live on ON Sport, with the PSA’s squash.tv and the Olympic Channel also streaming play.

On the outdoor glass court, which includes commentary and a multi-camera setup, Hong Kong, China face South Africa. Hong Kong, China will be targeting a win in order to give themselves a chance to play seven-time champions England tomorrow in a battle for top spot in Pool C.

On the indoor glass court, which will be a single camera without commentary, Canada – who were pushed hard by Wales yesterday – take on Switzerland in Pool A.

There are three matches on the traditional courts.

Scotland face Australia on court one, Finland take on Chinese Taipei on court two and Malaysia play Japan on court three.

Glass court order of play, WSF Women’s World Team Championship day three (12 December)

Traditional court order of play, WSF Women’s World Team Championship day three (12 December)

Court 1

17:30 [7/8] Scotland v Australia

Court 2

17:30 Finland v Chinese Taipei

Court 3

17:30 [5/6] Malaysia v Japan

Groups and seedings

Watch the action live and free on WORLDSQUASH.TV.

Squad Information | Draws and Results

