WSF Women’s World Team Championship day two – how to watch live

Day two of the WSF Women’s World Team Championship gets underway today at the Madinaty Sports Club in Cairo, Egypt.

The tournament, which sees four-player squads from each country battle it out in best-of-three-match ties, will be played across two all-glass courts and four traditional courts in Madinaty.

Play begins at 11:00 (GMT+2) and all the action from both glass courts will be streamed for free on WORLDSQUASH.TV, the WSF’s new streaming platform.

In addition, viewers in Egypt can watch the action from the main glass court live on ON Sport, with the PSA’s squash.tv and the Olympic Channel also streaming play.

On the outdoor glass court, where play begins at 18:00 and will include commentary and have a multi-camera setup, seven-time champions England take on debutants Ukraine, with hosts and defending champions Egypt then playing Wales at 20:00.

Wales are also in action earlier in the day on the indoor court, which will be a single camera without commentary. They face Canada at 11:00, with the USA then taking on Germany at 18:00.

On the traditional courts, there are four matches at 11:00 and two at 17:00.

At 11:00, Hong Kong, China play Ukraine, Malaysia play Finland and France play Chinese Taipei.

At 17:00, France play Finland and Japan play Chinese Taipei.

Glass court order of play, WSF Women’s World Team Championship day two (11 December)

Traditional court order of play, WSF Women’s World Team Championship day two (11 December)

Court 1

11:00 [7/8] Scotland v Germany

18:00 [4] France v Finland

Court 2

11:00 [5/6] Hong Kong, China v Ukraine

18:00 Japan v Chinese Taipei

Court 3

11:00 [5/6] Malaysia v Finland

Court 4

11:00 [4] France v Chinese Taipei

Groups and seedings

