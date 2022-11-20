WSF Women’s World Team Championship: Meet debutants Chinese Taipei!

In part two of ‘Meet the Debutants’, we speak to members of the Chinese Taipei squash team that is making its debut at this year’s WSF Women’s World Team Championship.

For Burtina Huang, the prospect of representing Chinese Taipei in a World Championship had long seemed an unlikely dream. Despite being one of Chinese Taipei’s best players since making her debut as a 15-year-old at the Asian Championships, the 40-year-old – and younger sister of former World No.86 James Huang – could sense the opportunity fading as the Chinese Taipei team kept competition to continental tournaments.

After the Squash Rackets Association of Chinese Taipei’s successful entry into the 2022 championships, though, that dream is now becoming a reality.

Despite retiring as a full-time player, Huang, who balances her squash career with working as an interior designer, will travel as Chinese Taipei’s third player when the East Asian team makes its World Championship debut this December.

“It’s a real honour to play for my country. I’m 40 this year and I think I’m really lucky to have this chance to go to Egypt,” Huang says.

“I think it’s going to be particularly special when it comes to Egypt. We see a lot of Egyptian players through PSA events and all of us are really excited to see the courts, the environment and the venue!

“It’s really good to have our first time at a World Team Championship be in Egypt!”

When the Chinese Taipei team travels to Madinaty Sports Club, hopes will rest upon the shoulders of Yi-Hsuan Lee, Chinese Taipei’s sole full-time player.

Lee will head to Cairo as Chinese Taipei’s top ranked player and is planning on joining the PSA World Tour next season. If she does, it would make her the first player from Taiwan to join the tour since James Huang retired in 2018.

In preparation for life at the World Championship and on the tour, Lee trains six days a year full-time, with her day beginning with squash in the morning, gym work in the afternoon, and then coaching in the evening.

The 25-year-old, who led the Chinese Taipei team at the recent Asian Team Championships, lists Nour El Sherbini and Raneem El Welily as her favourite players, and, while being pragmatic about the team’s chances, hopes that Chinese Taipei’s status as tournament unknowns can help the side spring a few surprises.

Huang, an admirer of Wales’ Tesni Evans, is similarly tempering expectations, with the 40-year-old hoping to have tactical success against younger opponents and looking at the World Team Championship as an opportunity to promote the game.

Huang, who saw first hand the challenges facing Chinese Taipei squash players who attempt to make it on the tour, hopes the World Championship can help serve as a springboard for the fledgling squash movement in Taiwan, which she has been tireless promoting for the last seven years.

“I wasn’t a strong player who had the guts to turn pro and signed up with the PSA as my brother did. I lacked resources back then and although I was once the best player in Taiwan, I still didn’t really get to know what squash should be like,” Huang says of her younger self.

“It was exhausting to know that even if you work so hard, you still can’t catch up with other players abroad. So after I retired, I tried a lot to support our young squash players in Taiwan.”

Huang has started an organisation to complement the work of the Squash Rackets Association of Chinese Taipei, with the 40-year-old starting a promotional group, recording matches on YouTube and commentating on local tournaments.

If the efforts of the Chinese Taipei team in Cairo are recognised back home, it could signal a huge opportunity for growth.

Huang concludes “For me, squash was once really depressing, but I still love it now. We’ll keep up training new players and let more people get to know about this fascinating sport. I hope one day we will be able to have our own major event!”

Chinese Taipei will be represented by Yi-Hsuan Lee, Yuan Wang, Burtina Huang and Yi-Chun Wu at this year’s WSF Women’s World Team Championship.

The Women’s World Team Squash Championship is a biennial international tournament which sees four-player squads from each country battle it out in best-of-three-match ties. This year’s championship will take place in Madinaty Sports Club, Cairo, Egypt from 10-16 December.

