WSF World Doubles Championship Review: Moments of the tournament

The 2022 WSF World Doubles Championships have come to a close after a thrilling five days in Glasgow, Scotland. To celebrate the remarkable success of the event, we’ll be looking back over some of the bests of the tournament.

Moment of the tournament

The emotional embrace between sister-and-brother-in-law Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Saurav Ghosal after they won India’s first-ever World Championship title by beating England’s Alison Waters and Adrian Waller in the mixed doubles final.

Pallikal Karthik – who had returned to squash after a three-year absence and having become a parent to twins with husband and IPL cricketer Dinesh Karthik in October – then went on to secure India’s second title less than two hours later when she and Joshna Chinappa beat England once again in the women’s final.

Honourable mentions go to England’s Declan James and James Willstrop, who won England’s first title in 22 years after beating Scotland’s Greg Lobban and Rory Stewart in the men’s final, the final day podium push for the hosts, who picked up one silver and two bronze medals, and Bernat Jaume and Joel Jaume Izcara, who picked up a win against Singapore as Spain made their debut at the Championships.

Photo of the tournament

A tough call after so many wonderful snaps, but surely there’s no photo that better captures the never-say-die attitude of the hosts’ six Scottish stars than this, as Georgia Adderley flies across the court to retrieve the ball in a mixed doubles clash with Wales’ Tesni Evans and Joel Makin.

Shot of the tournament

Despite a number of incredible shots and rallies, there could only be one winner! This shot from South Africa’s Christo Potgieter may go down as not just the best shot of the tournament, but perhaps of all time.

In a rally that epitomised the wonderfully frantic energy of doubles squash, the 34-year-old managed to hit a perfect winner from his knees against hosts Scotland, much to the delight of England’s Daryl Selby and Declan James on commentary.

Guest commentator of the tournament

Careers behind the mic may be on the horizon for a number of the game’s stars, who joined outstanding regular commentator Kevin Moran to add colour and squash expertise for viewers around the world. Australia’s Rex Hedrick certainly provided plenty of both, with the two-time World Championships finalist providing no end of entertainment and know how in multiple stints in the commentary chair.

Tournament MVP

The team of volunteers who helped as drivers, organisers, ushers and in countless other roles to help the event run smoothly!