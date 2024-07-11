WSF World Junior Championships to begin as scheduled following Hurricane Beryl

The World Squash Federation (WSF) confirms that the WSF World Junior Squash Championships will begin as scheduled on Friday 12 July.

The impact caused by Hurricane Beryl, which hit Texas on Monday, had disrupted travel plans for a number of teams, but all have been able to arrange transportation to arrive in Houston in time for the start of the championships.

The WSF would like to recognise the monumental efforts made by all travelling teams, as well as US Squash and Houston Squash Club, to overcome the challenges posed by Hurricane Beryl.

A special thanks also goes out to the clubs around the world that were able to provide temporary training facilities for a number of teams whose travel plans were disrupted by the extreme weather.

The 2024 WSF World Junior Squash Championships are taking place at Houston Squash Club, Texas, from 12-23 July. Find all the key information here.

Keep up with all the action at wsfworldjuniors.com.

For the latest WSF news, follow the World Squash Federation on Facebook, Instagram, Threads and X (formerly Twitter) or subscribe to the WSF Newsletter.

Watch free squash action, interviews and features at WORLDSQUASH.TV