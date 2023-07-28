WSF World Junior Team Championship final: Preview and how to watch live

It’s time for the final in the WSF Women’s World Junior Team Championship, as Egypt and Malaysia renew their growing rivalry.

Today’s final will be played at 14:00 (GMT+10) inside Melbourne Sports Centres, with all the action streamed for free on www.worldsquash.tv and the Olympic Channel, alongside SQUASHTV’s coverage.

Playing order today is: 2-1-3 and a list of teams by playing order is available below the order of play graphic. Teams have until two hours before their ties begin to confirm the three players they will be using.

Egypt, the powerhouse of the game in the last decade, made history last night, with their 2-0 win over England meaning this is the tenth consecutive final the top seeds have qualified for.

The North African side have looked at their imperious best in Melbourne this week. Led by Amina Orfi, who last week won her second consecutive individual world junior championship title, the defending champions and winners of the last seven editions have dropped just one game in their run to the final.

Malaysia, runners up to Egypt in the last two editions, will hope that their testing semi-final against USA has them battle hardened, with the No.2 seeds eventually getting over the line after Thanusaa Uthrian overcame Emma Trauber and Aira Azman fought back from two games down to beat Caroline Fouts.

With both sides almost certain to utilise their first strings, the tantalising prospect of a replay of the WSF World Junior Individual Squash Championship final between Orfi and Azman looms. Orfi dominated that contest in a 3-0 win and Azman will be hoping for the opportunity to have her revenge.

Will Egypt make it eight in a row? Or can Malaysia upset the odds and avenge their 2017 and 2019 defeats.

Order of play

Team seedings and string orders

[1] EGYPT

1 – Amina Orfi

2- Fayrouz Aboelkheir

3 – Zeina Zein

4 – Nour Megahed [2] Malaysia

1 – Aira Azman

2 – Sehveetrraa Kumar

3 – Thanusaa Uthrian

4 – Whitney Wilson

