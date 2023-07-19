WSF World Junior Squash Championships Day Two: How to Watch Live

It’s day two of the 2023 WSF World Junior Squash Championships in Melbourne, Victoria. Play begins from 11:00 (GMT+10) as round three gets underway inside the Melbourne Sports and Aquatics Centres, with glass court action and all the action from courts 6 and 9 being streamed live and free on worldsquash.tv.

To keep up with the draws, results and schedule, follow the 2023 WSF World Junior Squash Championships on Tournament Software.

You can keep up with all the action from the 2023 WSF World Junior Squash Championships by following the World Squash Federation on Facebook, Instagram, Threads and Twitter. You can also follow Squash Australia on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Follow the tournament of the official tournament website.

Click here for photos from the 2023 WSF World Junior Squash Championships

Order of Play: Glass Court

Draw: Men’s RD3

[1] Jonah Bryant (ENG) v Zane Patel (USA)

[9/16] Yassein Shohdy (EGY) v Juan Irisarri (COL)

[9/16] Rishi Srivastava (USA) v Muhammad Huzaifa Ibrahim (PAK)

[5/8] Salman Khalil (EGY) v Titouan Isambard (FRA)

[5/8] Juan Jose Torres (COL) v Low Wa Sern (MAS)

[9/16] Omar Said Sobhy (EGY) v Paarth Ambani (IND)

[9/16] Dylan Moran (IRL) v Varun Chitturi (USA)

[3/4] Mohamed Zakaria (EGY) v Shaurya Bawa (IND)

[3/4] Hamza Khan (PAK) v Sam Gerrits (NED)

[9/16] Krishna Mishra (IND) v José Santamaria (COL)

[9/16] Kareem El Torkey (EGY) v Jacob Lin (CAN)

[5/8] Joachim Chuah (MAS) v Oscar Curtis (AUS)

[5/8] David Bernet (SUI) v Caleb Boy (ENG)

[9/16] Melvil Scianimanico (FRA) v Yehia Abouraya (EGY)

[9/16] Hollis Robertson (USA) v Javier Emilio Romo Lopez (ECU)

[2] Rowan Damming (NED) v Harith Danial (MAS)

Draw: Women’s RD3

[1] Amina Orfi (EGY) v Ocean Ma (CAN)

[9/16] Sehveetrraa Kumar (MAS) v Sophie Hodges (NZL)

[9/16] Madison Ho (USA) v Ella Lash (NZL)

[5/8] Zeina Zein (EGY) v Emma Trauber (USA)

[5/8] Anahat Singh (IND) v Kwong Ena (HKG)

[9/16] Nadien Elhammamy (EGY) v Madison Lyon (AUS)

[9/16] Riya Navani (USA) v Iman Shaheen (CAN)

[3/4] Malak Khafagy (EGY) v Sonya Sasson (USA)

[3/4] Aira Azman (MAS) v Caroline Eielson (USA)

[9/16] Amelie Haworth (ENG) v Leung Ka Huen (HKG)

[9/16] Lauren Baltayan (FRA) v Maya Weishar (GER)

[5/8] Asia Harris (ENG) v Wai Sze Wing (HKG)

[5/8] Caroline Fouts (USA) v Thanusaa Uthrian (MAS)

[9/16] Savannah Ingledew (RSA) v Tiana Parasrampuria (IND)

[9/16] Nour Megahed (EGY) v Toby Tse (HKG)

[2] Fayrouz Aboelkheir (EGY) v Whitney Wilson (MAS)