WSF World Junior Squash Championships Quarter-Finals: Preview and watch live

It’s quarter-finals day at the 2023 WSF World Junior Squash Championships as the last eight players in each draw battle it out for a spot in the semi finals at Melbourne Sports Centres.

All the glass court action is being streamed live and free on worldsquash.tv and the Olympic Channel, with SQUASHTV also showing the action (subscription required).

There are eight nationalities represented across the eight matches today and play begins with Pakistan v Malaysia as [3/4] seed Hamza Khan takes on Malaysian [5/8] seed Joachim Chuah. Khan got the better of Chuah 3-1 at the British Junior Open this year and will be hoping for a repeat of that performance, while Chuah will take heart from the way he came back from a game down to beat Kareem El Torkey last night.

One intriguing match to look out for is the 12:30 men’s encounter between France’s Melvil Scianimanico and USA’s Hollis Robertson. Both players have already outperformed seeding expectations this year, with Scianimanico getting the better of Swiss [5/8] seed David Bernet and Hollis Robertson shocking defending champion and No.2 seed Rowan Damming, and no doubt both men will eye this as a huge opportunity to reach the semi finals.

In the women’s draw, Egypt’s dominance continues, with the African nation represented by four women. In what could be an epic battle , top seed and defending champion Amina Orfi takes on compatriot and [5/8] seed Zeina Zein at 13:15.

Egyptian No.2 seed and WSF Squash World Cup champion Fayrouz Aboelkheir brings play to a close as she takes on USA’s [5/8] seed Caroline Fouts.

Today’s order of play

Consolation match action is also taking place at the venue today, with play from Court Six and Court Nine being streamed for free on worldsquash.tv.

To keep up with the draws, results and schedule– including from the consolation plate matches – follow the 2023 WSF World Junior Squash Championships on Tournament Software.

