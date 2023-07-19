fbpx
All NewsJuniorsMajor Event NewsWorld Champs

WSF World Junior Squash Championships RO16: Preview and How to Watch Live

July 20, 2023

We’re into the round of 16 at the 2023 WSF World Junior Squash Championships in Melbourne, Victoria.

Play begins from 11:00 (GMT+10) inside the Melbourne Sports Centres, with nine RO16 ties taking place on the glass court and seven on Court Nine.

All the action from the glass court will be streamed live and free on worldsquash.tv and the Olympic Channel, while Court Six and Court Nine will also be shown on worldsquash.tv. Highlights will be shown in Australia on 7plus.

To keep up with the drawsresults and schedule– including from the consolation plate matches – follow the 2023 WSF World Junior Squash Championships on Tournament Software.

Play begins at 11:00 on the glass court with Egyptian 3/4 seed Mohamed Zakaria – who reached the semi finals last year in Nancy, France – against USA’s Varun Chitturi.

Eight further matches take place on the glass, with women’s top seed and defending champion Amina Orfi of Egypt, men’s top seed Jonah Bryant of England and men’s No.2 seed and defending champion Rowan Damming all featuring.

On court nine, the RO16 begins at 13:00 as Wai Sze Wing of Hong Kong, China – who shocked [5/8] seed Asia Harris yesterday – starting things off against French [9/16] seed and last European standing in the women’s draw Lauren Baltayan.

You can keep up with all the action from the 2023 WSF World Junior Squash Championships by following the World Squash Federation on FacebookInstagram, Threads and Twitter. You can also follow Squash Australia on FacebookInstagram and Twitter.

Follow live scores from all courts here.

Order of Play: Glass Court

Order of Play: Court Nine (RO16 only)

13:00 – Lauren Baltayan (FRA) [9/16] vs. Sze Wing Wai (HKG)

13:40 – Kareem El Torkey (EGY) [9/16] vs. Joachim Chuah (MAS) [5/8]

14:20 – Caroline Fouts (USA) [5/8] vs. Savannah Margot Ingledew (RSA) [9/16]

15:00 – Rishi Srivastava (USA) [9/16] vs. Salman Khalil (EGY) [5/8]

15:40 – Anahat Singh (IND) [5/8] vs. Nadien Elhammamy (EGY) [9/16]

16:20 – David Bernet (SUI) [5/8] vs. Melvil Scianimanico (FRA) [9/16]

17:00 – Madison Ho (USA) [9/16] vs. Zeina Zein (EGY) [5/8]

July 20, 2023

Related Articles

WSF World Junior Squash Championships: Wai stuns Harris to reach last 16

July 19, 2023

WSF World Junior Squash Championships Day Two: How to Watch Live

July 19, 2023

Seeds through and history made as 2023 WSF World Junior Squash Championships get underway

July 18, 2023

2023 WSF World Junior Championships day one: Preview and watch live

July 17, 2023
Back to top button