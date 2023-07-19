WSF World Junior Squash Championships RO16: Preview and How to Watch Live

We’re into the round of 16 at the 2023 WSF World Junior Squash Championships in Melbourne, Victoria.

Play begins from 11:00 (GMT+10) inside the Melbourne Sports Centres, with nine RO16 ties taking place on the glass court and seven on Court Nine.

All the action from the glass court will be streamed live and free on worldsquash.tv and the Olympic Channel, while Court Six and Court Nine will also be shown on worldsquash.tv. Highlights will be shown in Australia on 7plus.

To keep up with the draws, results and schedule– including from the consolation plate matches – follow the 2023 WSF World Junior Squash Championships on Tournament Software.

Play begins at 11:00 on the glass court with Egyptian 3/4 seed Mohamed Zakaria – who reached the semi finals last year in Nancy, France – against USA’s Varun Chitturi.

Eight further matches take place on the glass, with women’s top seed and defending champion Amina Orfi of Egypt, men’s top seed Jonah Bryant of England and men’s No.2 seed and defending champion Rowan Damming all featuring.

On court nine, the RO16 begins at 13:00 as Wai Sze Wing of Hong Kong, China – who shocked [5/8] seed Asia Harris yesterday – starting things off against French [9/16] seed and last European standing in the women’s draw Lauren Baltayan.

Order of Play: Glass Court

Order of Play: Court Nine (RO16 only)

13:00 – Lauren Baltayan (FRA) [9/16] vs. Sze Wing Wai (HKG)

13:40 – Kareem El Torkey (EGY) [9/16] vs. Joachim Chuah (MAS) [5/8]

14:20 – Caroline Fouts (USA) [5/8] vs. Savannah Margot Ingledew (RSA) [9/16]

15:00 – Rishi Srivastava (USA) [9/16] vs. Salman Khalil (EGY) [5/8]

15:40 – Anahat Singh (IND) [5/8] vs. Nadien Elhammamy (EGY) [9/16]

16:20 – David Bernet (SUI) [5/8] vs. Melvil Scianimanico (FRA) [9/16]

17:00 – Madison Ho (USA) [9/16] vs. Zeina Zein (EGY) [5/8]