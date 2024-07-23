WSF World Junior Team Championships: Finals; preview, results and watch live

It’s finals day in Houston as the 2024 WSF World Junior Team Championships draw to a close in the Lone Star State.

Play begins on the spectacular show court at 12:00 (GMT-5) live and free on WORLDSQUASH.TV with the women’s final as Egypt, who have won the last eight editions of the competition, go up against hosts USA, who will look to cause an upset in their first final since 2015.

Both sides have made serene progress through the competition so far, winning all their matches en route to the championship tie.

Then, at 14:30 it’s the men’s final as top seeds Egypt play tournament dark horses Republic of Korea. After a shock loss in the pools stage to South Africa, the pre-tournament favourites have been at their clinical best in the knockout stages, taking down No.2 seeds Malaysia, defending champions England and No.5 seeds Colombia.

Republic of Korea, meanwhile, have built upon their country’s burgeoning squash reputation after Joo Young Na’s shock run to the individual final, with the No.4 seeds achieving a first ever quarter-final, semi-final and final this year.

String order today is 1-2-3.

Today also sees the placing finals take place. Click here to view the schedule.

The 2024 WSF World Junior Squash Championships are taking place at Houston Squash Club, Texas, from 12-23 July.

