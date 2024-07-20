WSF World Junior Team Championships: Day three – preview and watch live

The pools stage of the 2024 WSF World Junior Team Championships concludes today at Houston Squash Club, Texas, with 28 ties scheduled across nine courts, with four taking place on the stunning all-glass show court.

The last men’s pool ties take place at 10:00 (GMT-5), followed by women’s pool ties at 12:30 and 14:45 as the squads compete to be the top two teams in each pool. Then, at 17:00 the men’s last 16 ties take place.

This year’s team championships represent a moment in squash history, being the first time the men’s and women’s events have been held concurrently, with 25 men’s teams and 17 women’s teams participating, including defending women’s champions Egypt and defending men’s champions England.

During the pools stage, all three rubbers will be played. For the knockout stages, if a tie reaches 2-0 the two teams have the option of playing or declining to play the third rubber.

All of the action is available to view live and free via WORLDSQUASH.TV.

Click here to view the schedule for day three of the event.

Men’s Pools

A : Egypt, South Africa, Switzerland

B : Malaysia, Hong Kong (China), Spain

C : Pakistan, New Zealand, Germany

D : Republic of Korea, Australia, Philippines

E : Colombia, Canada, Guyana

F : India, Brazil, Kuwait

G : USA, France, Ireland

H : England, Japan, Macau (China), Chinese Taipei

Women’s Pools

A : Egypt, England, France, Germany

B : USA, Japan, New Zealand, Colombia

C : Malaysia, Canada, Scotland, South Africa

D : Hong Kong (China), India, Australia, Brazil, Chinese Taipei

The 2024 WSF World Junior Squash Championships are taking place at Houston Squash Club, Texas, from 12-23 July. Find all the key information here.

Keep up with all the action at wsfworldjuniors.com.

