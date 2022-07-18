fbpx
Reigning WSF World Junior Squash Champions Hania El Hammamy (left) and Mostafa Asal (right)
Juniors

WSF World Juniors: 36 countries to compete in Nancy, France

July 18, 2022

Young athletes from 36 countries will head to Nancy, France, when this year’s edition of the WSF World Junior Squash Championships gets underway.

Between 11-21 August, athletes from countries in every populated continent will take part in the World Junior Championships, which will feature a junior men’s and women’s individual event and a men’s team event.

The men’s events will see 119 players competing as individuals, with 92 players across 23 squads competing in the team event.

Meanwhile, in the women’s event, 90 players will compete.

Hosts France will be hoping they can claim a first ever title, with Victor Crouin and Grégory Gaultier finishing as runners up in 2017 and 2000 and Camille Serme and Isabelle Stoehr achieving the same in 2007 and 1997.

They are certain to face strong opposition in all events from recent powerhouses Egypt, though. No non-Egyptian has won the women’s individual title since the USA’s Amanda Sobhy in 2010, with current World No.3 Hania ElHammamy the defending champion. While Egypt do not have quite the same stranglehold on the men’s title, they have won the last three tournaments, with men’s World No.3 Mostafa Asal the defending champion.

Egypt have also had the most success in recent years, alongside the traditionally dominant Pakistan. In the nine men’s team championships held over the last 20 years, Egypt have won five to Pakistan’s four.

For more information on the WSF World Junior Individual and Men’s Team Championships, visit the tournament website or follow the WSF on Twitter (@WorldSquash) Facebook and Instagram.

Keep up to date with the latest in World Squash news with the WSF Newsletter.

List of entries for 2022 World Junior Squash Championships

Men’s Individual Championship Women’s Individual Championship Men’s Team Championship
Australia Australia Australia
Belgium Belgium Canada
Canada Canada Colombia
Colombia Colombia Egypt
Czech Republic Czech Republic England
Ecuador Egypt France
Egypt England Germany
England France Guyana
France Germany Hong Kong, China
Germany Greece India
Guyana Hong Kong, China Ireland
Hong Kong, China India Korea
India Ireland Kuwait
Ireland Italy Malaysia
Japan Japan Netherlands
Korea Malaysia New Zealand
Kuwait Netherlands Pakistan
Luxembourg New Zealand Scotland
Malaysia Norway South Africa
Netherlands Papua New Guinea Spain
New Zealand Poland Switzerland
Pakistan Romania Ukraine
Papua New Guinea South Africa The USA
Poland Spain
Romania Sweden
South Africa Switzerland
Sweden Ukraine
Switzerland The USA
Ukraine Wales
The USA
Wales

 

