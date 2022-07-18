WSF World Juniors: 36 countries to compete in Nancy, France

Young athletes from 36 countries will head to Nancy, France, when this year’s edition of the WSF World Junior Squash Championships gets underway.

Between 11-21 August, athletes from countries in every populated continent will take part in the World Junior Championships, which will feature a junior men’s and women’s individual event and a men’s team event.

The men’s events will see 119 players competing as individuals, with 92 players across 23 squads competing in the team event.

Meanwhile, in the women’s event, 90 players will compete.

Hosts France will be hoping they can claim a first ever title, with Victor Crouin and Grégory Gaultier finishing as runners up in 2017 and 2000 and Camille Serme and Isabelle Stoehr achieving the same in 2007 and 1997.

They are certain to face strong opposition in all events from recent powerhouses Egypt, though. No non-Egyptian has won the women’s individual title since the USA’s Amanda Sobhy in 2010, with current World No.3 Hania ElHammamy the defending champion. While Egypt do not have quite the same stranglehold on the men’s title, they have won the last three tournaments, with men’s World No.3 Mostafa Asal the defending champion.

Egypt have also had the most success in recent years, alongside the traditionally dominant Pakistan. In the nine men’s team championships held over the last 20 years, Egypt have won five to Pakistan’s four.

For more information on the WSF World Junior Individual and Men’s Team Championships, visit the tournament website or follow the WSF on Twitter (@WorldSquash) Facebook and Instagram.

List of entries for 2022 World Junior Squash Championships