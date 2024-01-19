fbpx
The show court at the Frans Otten Stadion
WSF World Masters Championship dates confirmed

January 19, 2024

The dates for the upcoming WSF World Masters Squash Championship, originally scheduled for 17-24 August in Amsterdam’s Frans Otten Stadion, have been revised, with the new tournament dates 15-22 August 2024.

The change in dates has been made necessary due to Formula 1’s Dutch Grand Prix, scheduled for 23-25 August. The overlapping schedules had led to a shortage of rooms available and a spike in hotel prices in and around Amsterdam. In order to ensure players can participate in the World Masters with few constraints, competition dates have been adjusted.

In another development for the competition, the European Squash Federation, as the regional partner of WSF, has offered their support and will operate the competition on behalf of Squash Bond Netherlands.

The crowd take in action at the Frans Otten Stadion's show court
It will be the first time that Netherlands has hosted the WSF World Masters, with hundreds of players aged between 35 and 80+ years set to descend on Amsterdam’s Frans Otten Stadion for the showpiece event.

The 2024 instalment of the WSF World Masters will be the 21st edition, with the most recent event taking place at the Hasta La Vista Club in Wroclaw, Poland in August, 2022.

Masters squash continues to be a hugely popular part of the game; over 1,500 matches were contested in the 2022 World Masters, with 650 players competing for the titles.

Even more players are expected for this edition, with strong contingents anticipated from nations around the world.

Sign up information for the 2024 WSF World Masters Squash Championship will be released shortly.

Inside the Frans Otten Stadion

