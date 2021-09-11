Women’s Squash Week Toolkit

Women’s Squash Week, which this year will be held between 19-26 September, is an international campaign to celebrate, raise the profile of, and increase participation levels in women’s squash.

Since the campaign’s origins as ‘Women’s Squash Night’ in New York in 2008, Women’s Squash Week has successfully hosted events around the world to promote the game and increase engagement.

This year, as squash returns from the challenges of the pandemic, we’re encouraging all of our Member Federations – as well as clubs around the world – to put on a range of events to help encourage more woman to take up the sport.

Here are some ways in which you – and your clubs – can get involved in Women’s Squash Week, courtesy of US Squash.

Make sure you promote your event in the lead up to the campaign – we have included links to the Women’s Squash Week logo below as well as some handy graphics to use on social media. Make sure you use the hashtags #WomensSquashWeek and #SquashTheGap across social media and tag the World Squash Federation in your posts.

Twitter: @WorldSquash

Facebook: @WorldSquash

Instagram: @wsfworldsquash

For further inspiration, see the toolkits created by US Squash and England Squash.

Suggested Copy: Squash makes you feel stronger physically and mentally, and gives you the confidence to achieve your goals.

Suggested Copy: Squash is energetic and makes you feel on top of the world!

Suggested Copy: Getting together and having some fun on court is what squash is all about – you can make friends for life.

Suggested Copy: The squash community will have you hooked and your involvement can last a lifetime.

Suggested copy: Regardless of your age, gender or background, squash is a sport where everyone can take part together.