Zakaria crowned youngest ever male WSF World Junior Champion

Mohamad Zakaria has been crowned the youngest ever men’s WSF World Junior Squash Champion after overcoming tournament surprise package Joo Young Na of the Republic of Korea.

Top seed Zakaria, a beaten finalist last year in Melbourne, went into his clash with Na as the firm favourite, with the 16-year-old Egyptian yet to drop a game during an efficient run.

[9/16] seed Na, meanwhile, had defied all expectations to become the first ever Korean to reach the final of a World Championship, with his 3-2 win over defending champion Hamza Khan in the quarter-final sending shockwaves through the tournament.

Zakaria spoke ahead of the match of the danger presented by Na, and his tactics bore that out as Zakaria played a patient game, attacking only whenever the opportunity presented itself.

This plan proved effective, with Na, who played five games in his semi-final and quarter-final, hitting some spectacular shots but failing to consistently hurt Zakaria.

After taking the first game 11-6, the top seed moved into a commanding lead with an 11-4 win in game two.

Na dug in desperately but could not dislodge Zakaria, with the 16-year-old holding him at arm’s length throughout and, after a tense wait on a video referee decision on match ball, clinched the title with another 11-6 win.

Afterwards, Zakaria said: “I’ve worked all my life for this moment. It’s extra special because I have my father and coach here and I’m incredibly proud of the week. But before I say anything I’d like to say how amazing it is for Na to come into this final. I’ve watched him closely from the beginning and he’s improved significantly. He should be very proud to make it to the final.

“Winning it without dropping a game is a statement of how hard I’ve been working. To win it in front of my coach and father is extra special for me.”

That win for Zakaria means he becomes the youngest ever male winner of the championship, eight days younger than previous record holder Jansher Khan in 1986 and 28 days younger than Ramy Ashour, the last 16-year-old to win, in 2004.

For both Zakaria and Na, attention turns to the team event, which begins tomorrow (18 July).

Result: WSF World Junior Squash Championships Men’s Final

[1] Mohamad Zakaria (EGY) bt [9/16] Joo Young Na

3-0: 11-6, 11-4, 11-6 (37m)