Zena Wooldridge Elected as World Squash Federation President

Zena Wooldridge has been elected as the new World Squash Federation (WSF) President following the WSF’s 2020 Annual General Meeting on Saturday evening.

Wooldridge, from England, will become the 10th WSF President to serve since the Federation’s inception in 1967 and the second female. Wooldridge will serve a minimum four-year term after being elected by delegates representing 64 National Federations – a record number – who attended the 50th WSF AGM which was the first to be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wooldridge previously served six years as President of the European Squash Federation between 2013-2019. She replaces outgoing President Jacques Fontaine, from France, who was elected President in 2016.

During his four years as President, Fontaine was heavily involved in squash’s efforts to gain Olympic recognition at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and also strengthened ties with the sport’s professional governing body, the Professional Squash Association. Everyone at WSF thanks Fontaine for his service.

Fontaine said: “It has been a real honour to serve as WSF President for the past four years and I would like to thank all Member Nations for their support.

“I would like to wish Zena and the newly elected Board the best of luck in the future. I will be following the progress of the sport closely in the coming years.”

Two new Vice Presidents were also elected at the AGM, while Pablo Serna – former President of the Colombia Squash Federation – has been elected for a second term for four years.

He is joined by Karim Darwish, a former men’s World No.1 from Egypt, and Debendranath Sarangi, the President of the Squash Rackets Federation of India, who have been elected for four years and two years, respectively.

They will work alongside five-time World Champion Sarah Fitz-Gerald – who was elected as Vice President in 2016 – while Huang Ying How steps down after his four-year term.